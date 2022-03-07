Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Issued By SVB Leerink

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.47. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $391.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MDRX. TheStreet raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. lifted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $21.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.80.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $208,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,467,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,846,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,119 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,097,000 after buying an additional 1,033,924 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,427,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,229,000 after buying an additional 469,894 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 190.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 430,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.