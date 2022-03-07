Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.72) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.46) EPS.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on ICPT. B. Riley raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.07.

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $13.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.34. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $25.27.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.58) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICPT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 98,837.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $171,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $178,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.