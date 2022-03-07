PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PageGroup in a research report issued on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PageGroup’s FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MPGPF. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PageGroup from GBX 730 ($9.79) to GBX 770 ($10.33) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PageGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.19.

OTCMKTS:MPGPF opened at $8.56 on Monday. PageGroup has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.81.

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

