Aterian (ATER) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ATER opened at $2.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.97. Aterian has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $39.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.78.

In other Aterian news, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 103,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $431,545.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arturo Rodriguez sold 94,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $391,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,176 shares of company stock worth $1,186,332 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aterian by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,833,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 285,651 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Aterian by 3,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 14,790 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aterian by 435.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 67,975 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aterian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Aterian by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 150,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 52,485 shares in the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Aterian from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Aterian from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aterian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

