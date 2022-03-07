Spire (SPIR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Spire to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $2.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.63. Spire has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $19.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPIR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.05 to $1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Spire from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.51.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter worth about $3,004,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spire by 6,063.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 393,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 387,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $666,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

