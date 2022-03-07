Persimmon Plc Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $6.32 Per Share (OTCMKTS:PSMMY)

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Persimmon in a research report issued on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now expects that the company will earn $6.32 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Persimmon’s FY2023 earnings at $6.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($43.61) to GBX 2,900 ($38.91) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Investec initiated coverage on Persimmon in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,035 ($40.72) price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered Persimmon from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($33.54) price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Persimmon to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,015 ($40.45) to GBX 2,650 ($35.56) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,343.67.

PSMMY stock opened at $61.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.77. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of $60.45 and a fifty-two week high of $95.50.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

