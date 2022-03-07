Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.94 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Costco Wholesale in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial analyst S. Ciccarelli now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $2.94 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.91. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $603.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.45 EPS.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 2.62%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.82.

Shares of COST stock opened at $525.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $518.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $233.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $571.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 545,713 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $216,871,000 after acquiring an additional 104,801 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $4,166,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

