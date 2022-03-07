Cowen Trims Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Target Price to $11.00

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ALHC has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alignment Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.79. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $28.59.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $298.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.81 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 57.45% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 534.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,512,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,724,000 after buying an additional 2,116,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 344.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,660,000 after purchasing an additional 453,019 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth $6,898,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth $2,094,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth $10,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

