Phoenix Global Resources’ (PGR) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Phoenix Global Resources stock opened at GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £125.40 million and a P/E ratio of -0.56. Phoenix Global Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 3.07 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 7.45 ($0.10). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,947.97.

Phoenix Global Resources plc engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities in Argentina. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom. Phoenix Global Resources plc is a subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Group Limited.

