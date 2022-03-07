SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a GBX 370 ($4.96) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.70) to GBX 320 ($4.29) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.70) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.70) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 350.67 ($4.71).

Shares of SSPG opened at GBX 233.50 ($3.13) on Thursday. SSP Group has a one year low of GBX 209.17 ($2.81) and a one year high of GBX 399.70 ($5.36). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 271.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 261.69. The stock has a market cap of £1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

In other SSP Group news, insider Carolyn Bradley purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £39,780 ($53,374.48). Insiders purchased 18,096 shares of company stock valued at $4,003,040 over the last ninety days.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

