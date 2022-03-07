Smart Sand (SND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SND stock opened at $3.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $178.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.71. Smart Sand has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

SND has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Smart Sand from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Smart Sand in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Smart Sand news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 167,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $315,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 6.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 17,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smart Sand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

