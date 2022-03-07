Raymond James Raises Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$33.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on POU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Paramount Resources to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$28.06.

Shares of TSE POU opened at C$29.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.82. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of C$9.32 and a twelve month high of C$29.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.39. The stock has a market cap of C$4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 17,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.88, for a total transaction of C$409,218.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,525 shares in the company, valued at C$657,390.59. Also, Director James H. T. Riddell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.09, for a total value of C$461,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,333 shares in the company, valued at C$1,439,144.30. Insiders have sold 71,268 shares of company stock worth $1,738,868 in the last ninety days.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

