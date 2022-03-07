Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) PT Raised to C$22.00 at CIBC

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TCN has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a C$20.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 target price on Tricon Residential and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.25.

TCN opened at C$18.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of C$11.79 and a 52 week high of C$20.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

