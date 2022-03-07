BGSF (BGSF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect BGSF to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE BGSF opened at $13.95 on Monday. BGSF has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $145.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Get BGSF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.60%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BGSF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BGSF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 14,009 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BGSF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BGSF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BGSF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGSF in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About BGSF (Get Rating)

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.