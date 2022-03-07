Raymond James Analysts Give True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) a C$7.75 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$7.75 price objective on True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TNT.UN. lifted their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, True North Commercial REIT has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.61.

Shares of True North Commercial REIT stock opened at C$7.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$636.11 million and a P/E ratio of 15.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.34. True North Commercial REIT has a 12 month low of C$6.45 and a 12 month high of C$7.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.0495 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. True North Commercial REIT’s payout ratio is presently 129.41%.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

