TD Securities Boosts Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target to C$32.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$11.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$29.17.

Shares of TRQ stock opened at C$26.42 on Friday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of C$12.15 and a 12 month high of C$27.84. The stock has a market cap of C$5.32 billion and a PE ratio of 7.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.95.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

