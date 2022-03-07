StockNews.com Upgrades Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IOVA. Cowen began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.75.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of IOVA opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.83. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.12.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 390.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.