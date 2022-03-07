Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CLBS. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of CLBS stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.97. Caladrius Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.99.

In related news, Director Steven S. Myers bought 33,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $30,068.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLBS. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 239.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 59,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

About Caladrius Biosciences (Get Rating)

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

