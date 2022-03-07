StockNews.com Lowers CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.85.

NYSE:CNP opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.70.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

