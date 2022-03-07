Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of VIZIO in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for VIZIO’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VIZIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.09.

VZIO stock opened at $11.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.22. VIZIO has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.86 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other VIZIO news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $760,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 124,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $2,550,658.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,521 shares of company stock valued at $5,508,666 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in VIZIO during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in VIZIO in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

