Short Interest in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Expands By 33.8%

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,700 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the January 31st total of 252,300 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 276,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In other Lantronix news, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 6,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $40,216.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hoshi Printer sold 12,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $82,137.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,495 shares of company stock worth $172,943 in the last three months. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lantronix by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 835,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after buying an additional 152,430 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP increased its position in Lantronix by 348.5% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 747,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after buying an additional 580,826 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lantronix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,389,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its position in shares of Lantronix by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 687,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 280,647 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Lantronix by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 564,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the period. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LTRX opened at $6.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14. Lantronix has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $233.51 million, a P/E ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 2.27.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LTRX. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Lantronix in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Lantronix in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Lantronix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.11.

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

