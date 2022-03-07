Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VRCA. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verrica Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.67.

VRCA opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.05. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.39.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.15. Analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

