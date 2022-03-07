Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ISTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Investar in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $210.79 million, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.59. Investar has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter. Investar had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 2.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Investar will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Investar’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin bought 1,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,982.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 2,214 shares of company stock worth $44,194 over the last 90 days. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investar in the 4th quarter worth about $1,711,000. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in Investar in the 4th quarter worth about $3,167,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Investar by 476.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 112,463 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investar during the 3rd quarter worth $2,228,000. Finally, M3F Inc. grew its stake in Investar by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 330,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after buying an additional 86,421 shares during the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

