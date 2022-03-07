Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

William Blair reissued their market perform rating on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PBPB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Potbelly from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Potbelly in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PBPB opened at $5.99 on Thursday. Potbelly has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $9.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 754.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Potbelly will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Potbelly news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $71,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBPB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Potbelly by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Potbelly by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 32,916 shares during the period. Soviero Asset Management LP grew its stake in Potbelly by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 1,280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Potbelly by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,949,000 after acquiring an additional 174,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Potbelly by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 95,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 54,610 shares during the period. 51.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

