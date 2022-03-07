Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRGP. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.86.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $69.53 on Thursday. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $69.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.14 and a 200 day moving average of $53.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.48 and a beta of 2.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $131,184,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 696,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,938,000 after purchasing an additional 67,981 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,502,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

