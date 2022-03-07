Fathom (FTHM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FTHM opened at $11.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Fathom has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.92 million, a PE ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 2.53.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FTHM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fathom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.50 price objective on shares of Fathom in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

In other news, Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 4,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $101,557.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 57.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Fathom by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Fathom by 403.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fathom by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fathom during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Fathom by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. 14.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fathom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

