Procept BioRobotics (PRCT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Procept BioRobotics to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ PRCT opened at $24.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 23.94, a quick ratio of 23.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Procept BioRobotics has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.73.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procept BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.
Procept BioRobotics Company Profile (Get Rating)
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Procept BioRobotics (PRCT)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Procept BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procept BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.