Procept BioRobotics (PRCT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Procept BioRobotics to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ PRCT opened at $24.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 23.94, a quick ratio of 23.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Procept BioRobotics has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procept BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Procept BioRobotics by 1,506.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after buying an additional 301,305 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Procept BioRobotics in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Procept BioRobotics in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Procept BioRobotics in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Procept BioRobotics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

Procept BioRobotics Company Profile (Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

