Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.900-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.79.

PNW stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.45. The stock had a trading volume of 802,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,752. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $88.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.28.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 67.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

