Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BNZL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($44.28) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,866.67 ($38.46).

Shares of LON BNZL opened at GBX 2,798 ($37.54) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.44 billion and a PE ratio of 21.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,776.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,718.18. Bunzl has a twelve month low of GBX 2,122 ($28.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,000 ($40.25). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.33.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a GBX 40.80 ($0.55) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $16.20. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

In related news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 11,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,904 ($38.96), for a total value of £340,435.92 ($456,777.03).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

