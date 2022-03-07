OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) and MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Head to Head Review

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) and MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares OpGen and MDxHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OpGen -829.32% -82.94% -45.49% MDxHealth N/A N/A N/A

7.7% of OpGen shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of OpGen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OpGen and MDxHealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OpGen $4.21 million 6.94 -$26.21 million ($1.19) -0.63 MDxHealth $22.24 million 4.10 N/A N/A N/A

MDxHealth has higher revenue and earnings than OpGen.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for OpGen and MDxHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OpGen 0 0 2 0 3.00 MDxHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00

OpGen currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 366.67%. MDxHealth has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 108.06%. Given OpGen’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe OpGen is more favorable than MDxHealth.

Summary

MDxHealth beats OpGen on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OpGen (Get Rating)

OpGen, Inc. is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs). The firms products include Unyvero, Acuitas AMR Gene Panel and Acuitas Lighthouse, and the ARES Technology Platform including ARESdb, using NGS technology and AI-powered bioinformatics solutions for antibiotic response prediction. The company was founded on January 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

About MDxHealth (Get Rating)

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

