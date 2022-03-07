Darktrace’s (DARK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Darktrace (LON:DARK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.42) target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 473 ($6.35) price target on shares of Darktrace in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Darktrace stock opened at GBX 489.80 ($6.57) on Thursday. Darktrace has a 12-month low of GBX 3.92 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,003 ($13.46). The company has a market cap of £3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 400.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 551.67.

Darktrace plc operates as an autonomous cyber security artificial intelligence (AI) company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cyber defense solutions, which autonomously detects, investigates, and responds to advanced cyber-threats, including insider threat, remote working risks, ransomware, data loss, and supply chain vulnerabilities.

