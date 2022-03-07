Truist Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) – Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Arvinas in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.09) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.74). Truist Financial also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.29) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.76) EPS.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 409.29% and a negative return on equity of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 million. The company’s revenue was up 1095.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Arvinas from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.75.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $64.54 on Monday. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $56.59 and a 12-month high of $108.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 2.02.

In related news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 156,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $10,304,719.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,615 shares of company stock worth $20,676,141. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arvinas by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,961,000 after purchasing an additional 230,284 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 3.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,479,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,942,000 after buying an additional 93,314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,903,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,314,000 after buying an additional 46,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 953,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,357,000 after purchasing an additional 36,282 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,845,000 after purchasing an additional 39,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

