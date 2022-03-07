InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 5,700 ($76.48) target price on the stock.

IHG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,610 ($75.27) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,400 ($72.45) to GBX 5,700 ($76.48) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 6,100 ($81.85) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 5,662 ($75.97).

Shares of LON IHG opened at GBX 4,600 ($61.72) on Thursday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,314 ($57.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,376 ($72.13). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,925.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,812.92. The firm has a market cap of £8.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.29%.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

