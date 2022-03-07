$1.44 Billion in Sales Expected for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.50 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated posted sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year sales of $6.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $6.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $103.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $103.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $823,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $3,987,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439 in the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,878.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 18,459 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,370,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,945,000 after purchasing an additional 915,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

