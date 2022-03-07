Antares Pharma, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Antares Pharma in a research note issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ ATRS opened at $3.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56. Antares Pharma has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $663.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the third quarter worth $43,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the third quarter worth $46,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 48.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

