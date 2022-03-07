EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) will report $1.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the lowest is $936.93 million. EPAM Systems reported sales of $780.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year sales of $4.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $5.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $7.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $540.70.

In other news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $34,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,125 shares of company stock worth $43,579,057. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,696,000 after buying an additional 1,102,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,720 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $722,658,000 after purchasing an additional 342,438 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,318,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $881,105,000 after purchasing an additional 308,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 94.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,217,000 after buying an additional 285,923 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM opened at $198.52 on Monday. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $195.01 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $476.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $578.44.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

