Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hess in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Hess’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

HES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.79.

NYSE:HES opened at $101.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 1.76. Hess has a 1-year low of $61.93 and a 1-year high of $102.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,690,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,120 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Hess by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $787,961,000 after buying an additional 1,191,224 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,479,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $740,473,000 after acquiring an additional 58,940 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 27.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,148,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $558,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hess by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,546,000 after purchasing an additional 193,943 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 62,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total transaction of $5,689,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 396,146 shares of company stock worth $36,081,160 in the last ninety days. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

