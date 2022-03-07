Brokers Offer Predictions for International Seaways, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for International Seaways in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke forecasts that the transportation company will earn ($0.73) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for International Seaways’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.24). International Seaways had a negative net margin of 48.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

International Seaways stock opened at $18.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $937.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. International Seaways has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $22.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 82.8% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,525,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 69.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,657,000 after buying an additional 1,296,577 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the third quarter worth about $12,458,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the third quarter worth about $11,315,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 1,275.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 644,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,467,000 after buying an additional 598,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is -7.34%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

