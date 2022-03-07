The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,900 ($25.49) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,575 ($21.13) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,160 ($28.98) to GBX 1,945 ($26.10) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 2,060 ($27.64) to GBX 2,240 ($30.06) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,986.25 ($26.65).

Shares of WEIR stock opened at GBX 1,429 ($19.17) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,703.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,705.74. The Weir Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,429 ($19.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,015.49 ($27.04).

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

