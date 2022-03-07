freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €29.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($32.58) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €21.30 ($23.93) price target on freenet in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.40 ($30.79) price target on freenet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($25.84) price target on freenet in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($31.46) price target on freenet in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($31.46) price objective on freenet in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €24.27 ($27.27).

Shares of FRA FNTN opened at €21.86 ($24.56) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €24.08 and its 200-day moving average price is €22.90. freenet has a fifty-two week low of €3.22 ($3.62) and a fifty-two week high of €32.92 ($36.99).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

