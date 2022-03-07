Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €84.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KGX. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($121.35) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($111.24) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($126.97) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($112.36) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC set a €100.00 ($112.36) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €101.50 ($114.04).

Get Kion Group alerts:

KGX stock opened at €66.96 ($75.24) on Thursday. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($65.02) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($91.93). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €84.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of €88.79.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.