Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €95.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($106.74) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DHER has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €155.00 ($174.16) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($179.78) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($162.92) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($101.12) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delivery Hero has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €127.19 ($142.91).

ETR DHER opened at €40.46 ($45.46) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €69.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of €98.40. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €38.75 ($43.54) and a 52-week high of €141.95 ($159.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

