Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the January 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 881,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORTX. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of ORTX stock opened at $0.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.59. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $97.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 9,867.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,124 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 21.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. 58.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

