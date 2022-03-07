Short Interest in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Grows By 34.9%

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,230,000 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the January 31st total of 6,100,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 121,321,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,447 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,646 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,565,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,685 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in Equinor ASA by 146.6% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Equinor ASA by 7.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,984,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,611,000 after acquiring an additional 129,508 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EQNR shares. HSBC raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 245.00 to 300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.15.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $33.64 on Monday. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $34.43. The company has a market cap of $109.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.56.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 19.70%.

About Equinor ASA (Get Rating)

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.