Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Short Interest Up 34.5% in February

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the January 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $55.37 on Monday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $31.20 and a 12-month high of $58.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.82 and its 200 day moving average is $45.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.53 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.81%. This is a boost from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 226.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 13.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,090,000 after acquiring an additional 63,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 16.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,592 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 24,725 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,778 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 10,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

