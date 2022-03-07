CIBC Trims Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Target Price to C$14.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRE. TD Securities decreased their price target on Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Pi Financial decreased their price target on Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Martinrea International in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.42.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Shares of TSE MRE opened at C$8.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$679.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.13. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of C$8.38 and a 1 year high of C$14.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.74%.

In other Martinrea International news, insider Llc Tmre Investors purchased 737,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,379,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,798,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$107,988,000.

About Martinrea International (Get Rating)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.