Rockley Photonics (RKLY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RKLY stock opened at $3.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88. Rockley Photonics has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $16.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of -0.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Rockley Photonics by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,204 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RKLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockley Photonics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rockley Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

About Rockley Photonics

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

