Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) PT Lowered to C$208.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$213.00 to C$208.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

KXS has been the subject of several other reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. ATB Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Laurentian raised their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$216.38.

Shares of KXS opened at C$143.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$158.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$180.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.94 billion and a PE ratio of -2,654.44. Kinaxis has a 52-week low of C$124.05 and a 52-week high of C$229.98.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

