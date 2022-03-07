Scotiabank Trims Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Target Price to C$3.00

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FOOD. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Goodfood Market to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Acumen Capital cut their target price on Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Goodfood Market from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their target price on Goodfood Market from C$6.25 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.86.

Shares of FOOD opened at C$2.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.06. The stock has a market cap of C$178.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44. Goodfood Market has a 52 week low of C$2.29 and a 52 week high of C$10.89.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

