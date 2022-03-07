Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $190.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $176.95 and a one year high of $229.18. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 17.63%.

CASY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

